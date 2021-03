Announcement COVID-19 Vaccine Open to All Tricare Beneficiaries

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 30th Medical Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all Tricare beneficiaries.

For additional vaccine information or to schedule an appointment, call (805) 606-CARE. For updates and additional information on COVID-19, visit www.vandenberg.spaceforce.mil.

