Festival News SBIFF’s Producers, Writers, and Women’s Panels announced

Producers Panel – Saturday April 3rd @ 11:00am

Writers Panel – Saturday April 3rd @ 2:00pm

Women’s Panel – Thursday April 8th @ 2:00pm

Panelists listed below!

“Look at that line-up! All the movies nominated for the Oscars are represented. The panels have always had a special place in our hearts, and this year’s slate is possibly the best ever!” commented Roger Durling, SBIFF’s Executive Director.

We are thrilled to announce this year’s panelists for the always riveting Industry Panel series.

The Producers Panel brings together some of the industry’s leading producers to provide insight into the business as well as the creative sides of producing. The Producers Panel will be a live-streamed event Saturday, April 3 @ 11:00am, moderated by Glenn Whipp. Panelists include:

Christina Oh (Minari)

Ceán Chaffin (Mank)

Dan Janvey (Nomadland)

David Parfitt (The Father)

Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman)

Marc Platt (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Sacha Ben Harroche (Sound of Metal)

Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah)

The Writers Panel brings top writers together to converse about what it takes to write a script and about their journeys to the big screen. The Writers Panel will be a live-streamed event Saturday, April 3 @ 2:00pm, moderated by Anne Thompson. Panelists include:

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Darius Marder (Sound of Metal)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Florian Zeller (The Father)

Kemp Powers (Soul)

Kenny and Keith Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Peter Baynham (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)

Women from all stages of film production come together to discuss the unique challenges they have faced and successes they have had in the film industry. The Women’s Panel will be a live-streamed event Thursday, April 8 @ 2:00pm, moderated by Madelyn Hammond. Panelists include:

Dana Murray (Soul – Producer)

Elvira Lind (The Letter Room – Writer/Director)

Garret Bradley (Time – Director)

Kori Rae (Onward – Producer)

Madeline Sharafian (Pixar’s Burrow – Director)

Michele Couttolenc (Sound of Metal – Sound Design)

Tiara Thomas (Fight For You – Co-Writer Oscar nominated song from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Trish Summerville (Mank – Costume Design)

