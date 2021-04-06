Announcement Kim Colby Davis appointed to serve on National CASA/GAL Association for Children’s National Leadership Council and Suburban Leadership Council

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA– CASA of Santa Barbara County announces the appointment of Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director to the National Leadership Council and the Suburban Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Association for Children.

Serving a two-year term, Davis, along with child welfare leaders from across the nation, will play an integral role in voicing the unique needs of more than 950 local programs that make up the National CASA/GAL network. In 2019, the National CASA/GAL network, with its approximately 93,300 volunteers, served more than 271,000 children who have experienced abuse and neglect. With more than 400,000 children in foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy.

“The Leadership Councils are a vital part of our initiatives to serve more children in the foster care system while continually improving their outcomes,” said Tara Perry, Chief Executive Officer of National CASA/GAL Association for Children. “We are thankful to have Ms.Davis share her expertise as we seek to move our mission and vision forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”

With prior work experience and education in Business Management, Kim Colby Davis began her involvement with CASA of Santa Barbara County in 2006, first as a volunteer advocate for children and then helping with events and publicity. In 2009 Kim accepted the position of Executive Director and began leading the agency in a growth strategy. Together, with a team of 11 CASA staff, they lead a volunteer force of more than 300 community volunteers. Under her leadership, CASA has grown by 250%, from serving 150 children each year to over 500 children. She remains focused on ensuring that every child in need has a volunteer to advocate for them to ensure their safety.

Kim has served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and Leading from Within in Santa Barbara County. She is a Leadership Santa Barbara County and Courage to Lead Alumni member and served on the Santa Barbara County Blue Ribbon Commission on Foster Care and the Child Abuse Prevention Council. In 2014 Kim was honored with the “Woman of Excellence” award – “Women of Spirit.” In her spare time, Kim is a writer and enjoys traveling with her husband, gardening, art, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

“I am so honored to be appointed to this significant national role, “said Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County. “As a citizen of Santa Barbara County, I’m looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a collaborative network that will help us continuously improve the way we serve children in our community.”

CASA of Santa Barbara County currently has 307 local community members engaged as Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. There is an urgent need right now for additional volunteers. All volunteers are trained and supported by dedicated staff, who provide guidance as the volunteer works through the complicated child welfare and court systems on behalf of their assigned child. To join our team, please apply at www.sbcasa.org/volunteer.

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Association for Children

The National CASA/GAL Association for Children, together with its 950 state and local programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. The National CASA/GAL Association for Children offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. For more information, go to www.nationalcasagal.org

