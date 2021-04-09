Sports San Marcos Drops Home Opener to Santa Ynez Santa Ynez Steamrolls San Marcos for Third Consecutive Victory

Playing in the friendly confines of Warkentin Stadium wasn’t enough for the San Marcos High football team to keep pace with visiting Santa Ynez.

The Pirates scored early and often on their way to a 48-0 victory, spoiling the Royals’ long awaited home opener on Friday night.

“I’m glad these guys had a chance to come out and play football,” said San Marcos coach Jason Fowle. “That’s what they asked for and that’s what they got.”

Santa Ynez improved to 3-1 with the victory and has averaged 45 points per game since a season opening loss to Lompoc.

With just one game remaining against winless Cabrillo next week, Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg credits the dedication of his team during the extended offseason for their success in this abbreviated spring season.

“We could not control what happened this season and maybe what happened made this team grow that much stronger together,” McClurg said. “We never stopped doing weight lifting and conditioning. We dragged those weights outside four days a week all the way through February so we could lift outside and condition and these guys never quit so I think that’s a testament to them and maybe that made them stronger this year.”

Conversely, Fowle lamented a year of no time in the weight room for San Marcos players during the extended Covid-19 offseason in his postgame remarks.

Logan Ast once again led the way for the Pirates with 123 yards on 11 carries and three total touchdowns two rushing and one receiving.

Bennett Redell tossed three touchdown passes. The first, a ten-yard strike to Cameron Prendergast, gave Santa Ynez a 7-0 lead with 11:03 remaining in the first quarter and the duo followed that up with a six-yard connection with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter that extended the lead 14-0 as both extra points were converted by Aidan Sims.

“Cam and I have both been varsity starters for three years now,” Redell said. “He’s just an amazing athlete with great hands and he’s a great guy.”

Redell followed that up with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ast with 11:24 remaining in the second quarter that put Santa Ynez up 21-0.

Prendergast also made his mark on defense with an interception that he returned 33 yards for a touchdown, which extended the Santa Ynez lead to 34-0. The Pirates will conclude their season next Friday at Cabrillo.

San Marcos will conclude its season next Friday at Dos Pueblos.

Bishop Diego 43 Bakersfield Christian 22

After Falling behind 22-14 in the third quarter, Bishop Diego responded with 29 unanswered points to pull away from defending CIF Division 3A State Champions Bakersfield Christian.

Bishop Diego notched five interceptions overall, including three by senior Buddy Melgoza.

The Cardinals will travel to Newbury Park next week for their season finale with a chance to complete the spring season with a perfect 5-0 record.

