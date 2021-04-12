Announcement Cody Makela named partner at Santa Barbara advisory firm Arlington Financial Advisors

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, California – Arlington Financial Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm located in the heart of Santa Barbara, has named standout financial planner Cody Makela as partner.

Makela joined Arlington Financial Advisors in February, 2015, and has excelled at helping clients plan, analyze and implement solutions that improve their financial lives. As partner, Makela will continue to work directly with new and current clients to address their financial planning needs and goals, including long-term investment strategies, responding to major life transitions, estate planning, and business analysis.

A Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®), Makela has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Arlington Financial Advisors, he spent four years with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., as a client service specialist. In addition to his CFP® credential, Makela holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara, where he graduated in 2008.

Makela is a ninth-generation Santa Barbara resident, born and raised. His family history dates back to the founding of the city. He is passionate about serving his community, and currently sits on the board of directors for The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

When not meeting with clients, Makela enjoys surfing, spending time near the ocean, hiking, and biking. He lives Santa Barbara with his wife Patty and their two daughters.

Arlington Financial Advisors is a fully independent firm offering strategic financial planning, estate and tax planning, private money management and insurance consulting. Each of the firm’s plans and portfolios is handcrafted using a rigorous and disciplined approach, supported by a consistent yet highly personal client experience. Clients look to Arlington Financial Advisors to protect what they have accomplished while they prepare for what comes next.

Arlington Financial Advisors is located at 100 E. De La Guerra St, in Santa Barbara. For information call 805-699-7300, contact info@arlingtonfa.com, or visit https://www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com/.

