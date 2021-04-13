Real Estate What’s the Vibe? Santa Ynez Valley

Join us for this month’s Santa Barbara Association of Realtors “Tuesday Tips” education meeting, Tuesday, April 20 at noon. Shelby Sim, President and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley will illuminate on:

What’s newest & most exciting in The Santa Ynez Valley?

What don’t we know? (a Valley insider’s tips)

Different areas of The Santa Ynez Valley & what makes them unique

Shelby Sim is a wealth of information on all things SYV. With a love of community and a background in hospitality, Shelby has been with Visit the Santa Ynez Valley since 2014, first as executive director, then as President and CEO since 2018. Shelby serves on several chamber boards throughout the Valley, and is an insightful ambassador. Come mingle with your fellow agents and affiliates, and learn what’s brewing in the valley.

Register at this link: https://carorg.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpduGprDMqHdVRbSWUBc6MMt5kKYvtzp6E

Information or questions, contact Kasey at kgilles@sbaor.com

