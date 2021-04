More Like This

Isla Vista Youth Projects (IVYP) is hosting a free bilingual virtual Town Hall with Congressman Salud Carbajal on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m . The Town Hall will focus on immigration as well as COVID relief and how it will impact families in our community. All are welcome. To register to attend please click here. If you want to learn more about the role of a congressperson, please click here.

