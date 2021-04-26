Announcement Route One To Celebrate Second Anniversary May 2

The Route One Farmers Market in Vandenberg Village welcomes the community to help celebrate its second anniversary on Sunday, May 2, during regular market hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The special event will feature live music by Jacob Cole, a raffle for adults, a scavenger hunt for children and two food trucks — Cisco Kid and Sassafrass, said Market Director Shelby Wild. A local artisan will teach a class on wreathmaking with lavender, and craft vendors also will be present.

Among the items included in the raffle will be Route One Farmers Market hoodies, summer picnic baskets and other market “swag,” Wild noted.

Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District supervisor, will be available with “office hours” during the duration of the market, she said. Community members are encouraged to drop by with questions about county governance, to share ideas or simply say “Hi!” Appropriate social distancing and masks will be required.

“Route One is so thrilled to be able to celebrate our second anniversary with our community! This time last year there was so much fear and uncertainty, we’re doubly excited to be on this side of it and able to safely gather together for a fun event,” Wild said.

Route One is the only market within a 67-mile stretch (between the cities of San Luis Obispo and Solvang) to accept CalFresh EBT and Market Match.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them.

The Route One Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 3745 Constellation Rd.

