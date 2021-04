Extra! Class of 2021 Graduate Photo Gallery

Grads are Rad! Let’s celebrate the class of 2021 and give them the recognition they deserve! Share a photo of a special high school graduate in your life below in our online photo gallery.

If you would like to feature your grad’s photo in the June 3rd print issue of the Santa Barbara Independent, submit your grads photo in the photo gallery below, and then go here and follow the instructions. The deadline to get graduate photos in print is May, 26 at 11:59pm.

