Announcement A Conversation & Virtual Gallery Tour with Toni Scott

Join UCSB Alum and 2018 Artist in Residence fellow Toni Scott in conversation with Coffee with a Black Guy’s James Joyce on May 6, 2021 at 7pm pst on Zoom. Mixed-media artist, Toni Scott, will provide a virtual gallery tour and discuss the powerful stories presented through her work including installations, photography, multi-media, painting and sculpture. Scott states, “In every work, I create resides a commitment to themes that build and enrich humanity.”

Reservations for the event can be made at https://www.cwabg.com.

About Coffee with a Black Guy

Coffee with a Black Guy is a social enterprise, begun in Santa Barbara in 2016, by James Joyce III as a platform to foster community dialogue that brings more understanding, compassion and empathy into our shared global community.

About Toni Scott

Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, Toni Scott’s installations, exhibitions, and individual works largely explore her African American, Native American, and European heritage. Her acclaimed installation “Bloodlines” was a visual exploration of American slavery, and “The Circle and Cycle of Life,” which was the first solo exhibition for an international artist at the Changzhou Museum in China, focused on Indigenous culture, feminism, and technological advancements of the 20th century.

Add to Favorites