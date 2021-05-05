Announcement Santa Barbara Better Together Partners with Draughtsmen Aleworks for a Series of Charity Beers Brewed by the Local Brewery

Santa Barbara brewery Draughtsmen Aleworks expands on its altruistic nature and charity pint night by beginning a series of charity beers benefiting local nonprofit organizations. The first beer in the series is a collaboration with Santa Barbara Better Together (SBBT), a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation that gave over one million dollars to support small businesses throughout Santa Barbara County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the beer sales will go to Santa Barbara Better Together’s grant fund.

Santa Barbara Better Together aims to be small businesses’ biggest advocate in Santa Barbara County. SBBT has partnered with local businesses like Deckers Brands and city governments to provide funds and support to help small businesses thrive.

“Draughtsmen Aleworks was supported during a difficult time with a grant from the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund. This charity beer series allows us to give back to our community in a very personal and meaningful way,” said Tami Snow, Partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks. “Our partnership with SBBT is exciting and just the beginning of positively affecting the health and well-being of other local businesses and nonprofits.”

The event is set to take place at 4 p.m. on May 8, 2021, at Draughtsmen Aleworks in Goleta, Calif. One2tree, a local band with an Island style reggae sound and aloha vibe, will be playing live music. Draughtsmen Aleworks will be selling the SBBT co-branded beer.

Add to Favorites