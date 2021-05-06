Announcement Fare Collection to Resume on MTD Buses Monday, May 10

SANTA BARBARA—After over a year of no fare collection due to the pandemic, today Santa Barbara MTD is announcing the reinstatement of fares as of Monday, May 10, 2021. In order to give riders time to purchase passes before that date, the Transit Center is currently open, selling passes 7 days a week.

The Transit Center at 1020 Chapala Street in Downtown Santa Barbara is open 6:00a.m. until 7:00p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. on weekends and holidays.

“We encourage passengers to beat the rush and get their passes before Monday morning,” said Hillary Blackerby, Planning and Marketing Manager.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, all passengers will be required to board through the front door of the bus and pay a fare via cash or pass. Customers are encouraged to purchase their passes with debit or credit cards at the Ticket Vending Machines, in order to reduce cash handling.

Fares remain the same as pre-pandemic levels: $1.75 for a cash fare, $11.50 for an adult 10 ride pass, and $52.00 for an adult 30 day pass. Information on other fare and pass types can be found at https://sbmtd.gov/fares-passes/

