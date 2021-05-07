Announcement 76,000 California Inmates Become Eligible for an Earlier Release from State Prison

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that 76,000 California inmates are being considered for earlier release from State Prison. Some of those inmates are in custody for violent crimes and/or are repeat (felony) offenders.

District Attorney Dudley seeks to remind the public, and specifically victims of violent crime, that her office is committed to protecting local crime victims and preventing additional crimes.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program’s advocates stand ready to provide crisis intervention, crime prevention services, criminal case status information, victim compensation and court accompaniment to all local victims. The DA Advocates are available to both current and past victims of crime who are seeking information about an offender’s status and whereabouts, even long after they have been sent to State Prison.

Many California Laws have changed in recent years shortening the original State Prison Sentences. Often crime victims are caught unaware of modified sentences and early releases. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of a crime and is concerned about a State Prison Inmate, his or her current status, prison release date or upcoming parole hearing, our Advocates can assist by navigating the local and state criminal justice system and provide crime prevention information and counseling assistance as necessary.

District Attorney Dudley stated, “We continue to stand together committed to protecting and upholding crime victims’ rights as well as our public’s safety.”

For Non-Emergency Victim Assistance, an advocate is available 24/7 at (805) 568-2400

