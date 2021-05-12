Announcement Vandenberg AFB Renames the Base Aligning Under U.S. Space Force

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Air Force Base is renaming the base and redesignating the 30th Space Wing during a ceremony, Friday, May 14, 2 p.m. on the Parade Field.

This ceremony will rename Vandenberg Air Force Base to Vandenberg Space Force Base, and the 30th Space Wing will redesignate to Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command, United States Space Force. Redesignating Air Force installations as Space Force installations is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.

Col. Anthony Mastalir and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will remain in their command roles, as the commander and command chief of Space Launch Delta 30.

During this ceremony, the 30th Operations Group and 30th Mission Support Group will inactivate and transition from the operations and mission support group commanders to vice commander positions. This new organization allows squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander, creating efficiency on all echelons.

Add to Favorites