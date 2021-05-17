Announcement Santa Barbara Public Library Increases Access to Buildings for Express Library Services

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 17, 2021 – Santa Barbara Public Library will increase access to buildings for expanded library services beginning June 1st, 2021. SBPL has been meeting the needs of the community through adjusted service models in response to COVID-19, including Sidewalk Service, Grab n’ Go and browsing, homebound delivery, chromebook and hotspots, and our continued commitment to customer service, and is now ready to enter the next phase of reopening. To prepare the buildings for reopening, all SBPL locations will be closed on Saturday, May 29th.

The public will be invited to visit the Library for up to 30 minutes at a time. To ensure that all are able to access the Library, patrons will be limited to one visit per day. Each building will have limited capacity to ensure social distancing and are set at 25% building capacity, including Library staff. Self-serve holds pickup and self-checkout stations will be available. Stacks will be opened for browsing. Computers will be available for use, however, side-by-side assistance from staff will not be available, as staff will still maintain 6 feet of distance from patrons. Patrons can access copiers or printers. Wifi will be available for patrons to use with their own devices. Limited seating and tables will be available, and all furniture will be spaced out more than 6 feet. Staff are able to assist with account questions, help accessing or locating library resources, and other quick reference questions. For those who need in depth research assistance, Reserve a Librarian appointments are available.

The Library will continue to require masks to be worn by all patrons 2 years of age and older at all times when inside Library buildings, even if this practice is discontinued by local public health orders. Read the full outline of health and safety procedures and full reopening document on the Library’s website. The Library does not plan to offer in person programming inside the building at this time.

Meeting room reservations are not available at this time, and there will be no toys or manipulatives in the Children’s Library. In addition to the Library’s regular Rules of Conduct, staff ask that patrons refrain from eating in the library. Restrooms will be open and available as part of a visit of less than 30 minutes.

Holds for materials are still limited to items owned by Santa Barbara Public Library. There is no estimate on when shipment between other Black Gold Libraries will resume, though SBPL is prepared to resume shipment as soon as the other jurisdictions are ready. If patrons are in need of items not currently owned by an SBPL location, they are encouraged to submit a purchase request or request items through the Zip Books program.

HOURS AND CAPACITY BY LOCATION

Central Library

Hours of Operation

Tuesday 10 am – 2 pm

Wednesday 10 am – 4 pm

Thursday 12 pm – 6 pm

Friday 10 am – 4 pm

Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Building Capacity Limits

94 people total

· Children’s Library: 12 individuals

· Main Level: 50 individuals

· Adult Education: 2 individuals

· Upper Level: 30 individuals



Eastside Library

Hours of Operation

Tuesday 10 am – 1 pm

Wednesday 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Thursday 10 am – 1 pm

Friday 2 pm – 5 pm

Saturday 10 am – 1 pm

Building Capacity Limits: 11 people

Carpinteria Library

Hours of Operation

Tuesday 12 pm – 5 pm

Thursday 12 pm – 5 pm

Saturday 10 am – 3 pm

Building Capacity Limits: 1 household or 6 people

Montecito Library

Hours of Operation

Tuesday 2 pm – 5 pm

Wednesday 2 pm – 5 pm

Thursday 10 am – 4 pm

Friday 2 pm – 5 pm

Building Capacity Limits: 1 household or 4 people

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

