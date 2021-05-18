Theater Arlington 90th Anniversary Celebration Metropolitan Movie Theaters Are Back

At last, the full range of Metropolitan Cinemas are open again and ready to receive visitors in full compliance with all current safety considerations. While the Fiesta 5, the Metro 4, and Camino Real locations have been operating, and the Fairview Cinema came back on May 14, it’s the reopening of The Arlington Theatre on May 21 that’s this week’s big news. The Corwins are going all-out to celebrate the theatre’s 90th anniversary and show their appreciation for Santa Barbara moviegoers by offering amazing deals from May 21 through May 23.

On those three days, the Arlington will show a triple bill of crowd-pleasing classics for $5 per ticket, including free popcorn. The films are E.T., Ghostbusters, and Blade Runner: The Final Cut, and they’re at 2:30, 5:15, and 8 p.m. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., organist Adam Aceto will fire up the theater’s mighty 1928 Robert-Morton “Wonder Morton” pipe organ — one of only five such instruments ever constructed — for a free concert.

