Hook & Press Donuts Announces New Location

Santa Barbara locals John Burnett and Denisse Salinas are excited to announce that their craft donut shop, Hook & Press Donuts, is moving to a new location at 15 East Figueroa Street in the La Arcada Plaza. It is slated to open late summer/early fall 2021.

“We’re beyond thrilled for our shop’s new home in the impossibly charming La Arcada Plaza and look forward to creating a warm, welcoming environment for our community in the iconic former home of Jeannine’s Bakery, a longtime favorite spot of ours, ” says Salinas.

Since launching in late 2018, Hook & Press Donuts has operated inside Mosaic Locale, a co-op retail space on State Street, with production occurring in a shared off-site kitchen. “Moving into a full-access kitchen in our own space will allow us to expand our hours of operation, increase production and evolve our menu, providing the opportunity to become the donut shop we have always envisioned,” says Burnett.

In addition to their scratch made yeast-raised donuts, famous apple fritters and full espresso bar serving Santa Barbara’s own Coastal Coffee Collective, new menu offerings will include cake-style, gluten free and vegan donuts, as well as a selection of savory breakfast and brunch items.

