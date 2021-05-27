Community Goleta Presents State of the City Past and Future Roundup in English and Spanish

The pressures placed on the city’s finances by the pandemic are only part of Goleta’s State of the City this evening, which will go live at 7 p.m. on multiple streaming media. Questions from the community put to the city for the past several weeks will be answered, and entertainment is part of the program.

“I always learn tons from the city manager,” city spokesperson Kelly Hoover said of Michelle Greene’s talks; this year Greene will give candid explanations of how the city pivoted to handle the financial crisis and what the picture looks like moving forward, said Hoover.

Mayor Paula Perotte will offer her personal thoughts of her community’s response to crisis and chaos, with information about the new community garden at Armitos Park, the splash pad going in at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, and updates on the new fire and train stations. As for the community questions, staff members will give answers to the topics raised, which ranged from airport noise and bird habitat to speed limits and homelessness.

The program lasts one hour and 17 minutes, Hoover said, and includes 6th graders from Ellwood School reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Hollister School’s Kaia Drayton reading an excerpt from Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb,” Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover — daughter to the city’s spokesperson — performing “Bahia de Cadiz,” and a song from Pippin by Dos Pueblos junior Kaitlyn Diffenderfer.

“People should get #GoletaToGo, pop some popcorn, and watch,” said Hoover, “because there’s a really great band at the end of the show!”

The program begins at 7 p.m. and broadcasts in Spanish at 8:15 p.m. Viewers can catch it on Goleta TV Channel 19, YouTube, the city’s Facebook page, or the city website.

