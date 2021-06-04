Environment

Santa Cruz Island Contemplates New Campground

Public Comment Period Open for 24 Rustic Sites at Prisoners Harbor

The National Park Service is taking comment for a proposed campground at Santa Cruz Island's Prisoners Harbor. | Credit: Pacific Southwest Region USFWS
By
Fri Jun 04, 2021 | 11:06am

A new 24-site campground is proposed for Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island, and the ability to comment on it lasts through June 25. Incorporated as part of the national park’s general management plan, the new campground’s last round of comments a year ago resulted the addition of an accessible bathroom and camp site. Located about a quarter mile from the landing at Prisoners, the 24 rustic sites are to be set on an area previously used for agriculture and are fairly invisible from land and water and hidden by dense vegetation. To view documents describing the project in full and to send a comment to the Channel Islands National Park, go here.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Fri Jun 04, 2021 | 18:33pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/06/04/santa-cruz-island-contemplates-new-campground/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.