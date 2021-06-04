Environment Santa Cruz Island Contemplates New Campground Public Comment Period Open for 24 Rustic Sites at Prisoners Harbor

A new 24-site campground is proposed for Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island, and the ability to comment on it lasts through June 25. Incorporated as part of the national park’s general management plan, the new campground’s last round of comments a year ago resulted the addition of an accessible bathroom and camp site. Located about a quarter mile from the landing at Prisoners, the 24 rustic sites are to be set on an area previously used for agriculture and are fairly invisible from land and water and hidden by dense vegetation. To view documents describing the project in full and to send a comment to the Channel Islands National Park, go here.

