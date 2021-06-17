Announcement Santa Barbara Humane Offers Free Microchips For Cats and Dogs

Many people relish the thought of celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, pool parties, and barbecues. What they may not realize is that these Independence Day traditions can cause stress and anxiety in their animals and lead to escape attempts.

From now through July 4, Santa Barbara Humane is offering free microchips for cats and dogs at both their Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses. All pets with any appointment can be chipped for free. Appointments just for free microchips can also be booked at sbhumane.org/clinic or by calling (805) 964-4777.

“Our pets ears are incredibly sensitive and anxiety from fireworks can set in quickly,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Chief Veterinary Officer at Santa Barbara Humane. “The last thing anyone wants is to lose a pet. Microchips are a great tool to help make sure that lost animals can be returned to their families.”

Microchips are not a tracking device. But this small identification chip is injected between an animal’s shoulder blades and contains a unique identification number. When this chip is read by a device at a veterinarian’s office, that number can then be compared against a national database to find contact information for the owner.

“We are grateful that our donors provide the funds to offer free microchips to our community,” said Dr. Marrie “Increasing reunions because of a microchip, is a win in our books.”

Appointments for the free microchips can be booked at sbhumane.org/clinic or by calling (805) 964-4777.

