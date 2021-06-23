Keep Workin’ It, Online Style

More Like This

To coincide with this week’s Workin’ It issue about the state of the job market in Santa Barbara, the weekly Downtown Business Spotlight — a virtual interview series collaboration between the Independent and the Downtown Santa Barbara organization — is showcasing three unique leaders on Thursday: Pam Tanase from Workzones, Kevin Davis from Amazon’s Santa Barbara office, and Brandi Rivera, the publisher of this newspaper. In a casual conversation moderated by our own senior editor Matt Kettmann, the trio will discuss ongoing challenges, advantages, and issues faced by Santa Barbara businesses today. Register for the 3 p.m. session on Thursday, June 24, by visiting i ndependent.com/spotlight .

