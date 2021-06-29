Announcement All Fireworks, Including Safe & Sane, Are Illegal in Montecito

MONTECITO, CA – As the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaches, The Montecito Fire Department reminds all community members that fireworks are dangerous and therefore, illegal in Montecito.

The manufacturing, storage, sale, handling and use of all fireworks poses an extreme safety risk to our community and is strictly prohibited in all areas of the Montecito Fire Protection District.

All fireworks, including safe & sane fireworks such as sparklers, are ILLEGAL in Montecito. Possession of any fireworks within the Montecito Fire Protection District may result in penalties and fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 or a year in Santa Barbara County Jail.

We understand that fireworks are synonymous with Independence Day celebrations, however we ask our community to consider the safety of their neighbors and environment this holiday and leave the firework displays to talented professionals. The City of Santa Barbara’s Fourth of July Celebration will happen this year at the Waterfront and the free fireworks show is sure to be a spectacular and safe display.

We encourage anyone with information about illegal fireworks to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4100.

