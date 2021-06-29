Politics Santa Barbara GOP Concludes No Voter Fraud at UCSB Dorms Satisfied with Election Official's Explanation of 3,000-Ballot Conundrum

Thomas Cole, father of Charles Cole, defeated Assembly candidate. | Credit: Courtesy

The Republican Party for Santa Barbara County announced on Tuesday that the rumored 3,000 ballots sent to empty UCSB dorms was “not true.” Charles Cole, who ran against Steve Bennett for the 37th Assembly District, and his campaign manager and father, Thomas Cole, had brought up the seeming discrepancy, said Brett Filippin, GOP executive director in S.B., and the charge was answered for county Republican leaders during a meeting with the Elections Division on June 17.

The March 2020 primary saw 3,612 ballots mailed to UCSB dormitories, but nearly all students had left the dorms by the time of the November general election due to the pandemic. Renee Bischof, deputy of elections for the county, explained to GOP leaders that the majority of students had changed their voting address by the time ballots were mailed in October. Only 122 ballots were sent to UCSB dormitories.

Bobbi McGinnis, who chairs the party in the county, said the issue had taken on a life of its own after a local daily ran the allegation: “The Santa Barbara Republican Party got so many phone calls from literally across the country.” With the state opening up, they were able to meet with Bischof, McGinnis said, who showed them spreadsheets comparing registered voters at each dorm, how many ballots were sent, and the difference between March and November.

McGinnis had also visited the polls in November, talking with supervisors about the rules. And she talked with UCSB’s mail carriers, learning that only six ballots were returned to the Elections Division as wrong addresses, which she found reassuring.

From what she’d seen and learned, “We felt we had to send a press release. … We wanted Santa Barbara County to know they had a well-run elections office and that their vote counts,” McGinnis said.

She remained concerned over the fact that no voter identification was required at polling stations and that the sign-in signatures weren’t verified: “You could give a Mickey Mouse signature and be Donald Duck,” she said. Bischof had suggested voters renew their ballot signature by re-registering every five years, McGinnis said, because signatures change over time and are required for mail-in ballots.

But in this election in Santa Barbara, “No candidate lost because of voter fraud,” McGinnis affirmed.

In the November Assembly race, Charles Cole lost to Bennett by a wide margin of 29 percent to 71 percent, or more than 50,000 votes. According to Thomas Cole, who was not present at the June 17 meeting, the precinct that held the dormitories had a 75 percent turnout rate, which he thought confounding given that they were mostly empty. “From March to November, there was a big difference [in the statement of votes], but it still didn’t add up,” he said. The Elections Division had let him know a recount was possible at a cost of $20,000, but Cole believed it would do no good as the same elections officials would do the counting, and he didn’t trust them. The only way to know was to go over the ballots and account for every vote. “I’m not saying that I’m going to do it, because I’m not,” Cole said. “But I raised the alarm, and I was completely shunned.”

