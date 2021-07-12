Foresters Player of the Week: Dylan Campbell

More Like This

Third baseman Dylan Campbell joined the Foresters on July 6 after helping the University of Texas reach the College World Series. In his first five games with the Foresters, Campbell was electric — a .417 average, two homers, seven RBI, and eight runs scored. Welcome to Santa Barbara! The Foresters will need his big bat in the weeks ahead, as Dylan’s arrival was not enough to stem a bumpy week that saw the ’Sters lose four of six heading into the California Collegiate League All-Star break. The team returns to Pershing Park for Santa Barbara Independent Night on Thursday, July 15, the first of three home games through July 17.

Third Baseman on Fire with .417 Average, Two Homers, 7 RBI

