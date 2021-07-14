Announcement Santa Barbara Dog Jog Provides One-on-One Personalized Exercise for Dogs

Santa Barbara Dog Jog provides one-on-one personalized exercise for dogs of all varieties and ages. We make it easy for you! We pick up and drop off and all sessions are customized to be exactly what your dog needs. For over 6 years we have provided help for people with busy work schedules, for people who have adopted a new dog that needs regular exercise, and for people that just want to tire fido out in hopes of a calmer pooch. We’ve volunteered at shelters to run the more active dogs and have always supported our local community with walk donations and charitable gifts. We love the Santa Barbara dog community and will continue to provide fully insured K-9 fitness services for all dogs, big and small. If your four-legged friend is in need of some activity, please give us a call, visit our website, or check out our instagram to see some happy pups.

Add to Favorites