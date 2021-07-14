A Roundup of Santa Barbara Authors and Our Community’s Favorite Books
What to Read, and Why, This Summer
A Roundup of Santa Barbara Authors and Our Community’s Favorite Books
By Matt Kettmann | July 15, 2021
Even in this digital age, few things are as pleasurable as digging into a book on the warm sand, or on your couch, or while falling asleep in bed, and that’s whether you prefer e-readers or still like turning the page. In this week’s issue, we’re presenting a wide range of books to expand that enjoyment, most of which — whether international best sellers or self-published projects — come with Santa Barbara ties. And then we’ve got the latest on the Indy Book Club, which is reading thrillers for July. Read on, and then go read a book.
