Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Man Accused of Murdering Father Casey Tolivar, 29, Allegedly Crushed Bradley Tolivar’s Skull With Steel Bar

Santa Barbara prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Casey Tolivar with murder for allegedly killing his 72-year-old father with a three-foot steel bar. Tolivar has also been charged with attempted murder for attacking a seperate victim with a rock and a glass bottle during the same incident.

Casey Tolivar | Credit: Courtesy

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North La Cumbre Road on a welfare check. They encountered Tolivar there and learned an assault victim, Stevan Lubarsky, had just fled the home with serious injuries. Deputies also found Tolivar’s father, Bradley Tolivar, dead inside.

Casey was arrested for assault and booked in County Jail. At the time, explained Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick, “The cause of Bradley’s death was not immediately apparent. However,” she went on, “it was later determined to be suspicious, and not from natural causes.” Detectives then re-booked Casey for suspicion of murder. His bail is set at $2 million.

“It is alleged that the defendant personally used a deadly weapon causing death within the meaning of Penal Code Section 12022(b): to wit, a 33 ½ inch x 2 x 2 steel bar,” Casey’s charging document reads. Prosecutor Benjamin Ladinig said Bradley had sustained “blunt force trauma” and a “crushed skull.” Casey’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

“Sheriff’s detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects or victims related to this case,” Zick said. No motive for the killing was provided. The investigation, she said, remains ongoing.

Add to Favorites