Politics Poll Workers Recruited for California Recall Election 'Without Them, Voting Does Not Happen'

Volunteer polling place workers “are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” said Joe Holland, head of the Elections Division for Santa Barbara County. He’s looking for a number of volunteers, who actually get paid $180 to $240 for their work, for the California gubernatorial recall election on September 14, when voters will decide whether to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

Holland has to find volunteer poll workers in a smaller span of time than usual because the recall election is taking place on such a short schedule, only seven weeks from now.

In order to be a poll worker, volunteers must meet the following criteria: Be a registered California voter or someone lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States who meets all other criteria to vote except citizenship, be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be able to work from 6 a.m. until all closing procedures have been completed on September 14, and be available for a mandatory training class.

Each voting precinct requires poll workers to fulfill the following roles: polling place supervisor, one inspector, two clerks, one traffic clerk, and one ballot reception reception clerk.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can click here to find more information on how to sign up or call (800) 722-8683.

Sign up for Indy Today to receive fresh news from Independent.com, in your inbox, every morning.

Add to Favorites