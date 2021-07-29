Arts & Entertainment ‘What Just Happened’ David Starkey Pens 210 Haiku Against the Trump Presidency

Credit: Courtesy

In the aftermath of the Former Guy’s reckless run at world domination, books detailing the craziness in the White House have super-bloomed. Amid these mostly bloated hardcovers, What Just Happened: 210 Haiku Against the Trump Presidency by Santa Barbara poet David Starkey grows like a delicate sprig of forget-me-nots. Each week of those four horrid years gets just 17 syllables, in which Starkey manages to capture the latest outrage with a courtier poet’s sprezzatura. Future historians will enjoy annotating such nuggets as:

At an observance

honoring Navahos, a

Pocahantas joke.

Things turn dark under the unheeded threat of “this China virus,” but the hardest moment is still to come. In week 208, Starkey writes:

At the Capitol

one last traitorous assault

on democracy.

Fortunately, there is no plan for a sequel.

