Alma Rosa Winery's Second Annual Peace of Mind Event Raises $177,896 Proceeds from the In-Person Fundraising Walk Benefit One Mind and Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara County

(July 30, 2021; Buellton, Calif.)—Debra Eagle, General Manager of Alma Rosa Winery, a leading wine producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is thrilled to announce that the winery’s second annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraiser raised $177,896.

More than 150 participants gathered at the base of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate on the morning of Saturday, July 24 to hike to the top of the property and back, approximately 4.5 miles. Participants raised funds online prior to completing the 10,000-step walk. Funds will be dispersed to the two beneficiaries, One Mind and Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

“We could not have had a more beautiful morning to raise funds for this important cause, while breathing in the fresh air and taking in the sweeping vistas of our gorgeous Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Grenache vineyards,” says Eagle.

Guests enjoyed a taste of Alma Rosa’s 2018 Estate Sparkling Brut at the summit of the hike, and upon completion of the walk, Winemaker Samra Morris was on hand at the Alma Rosa historic ranch house to pour tastes of her current-release Grenache Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Alma Rosa’s founder, the legendary Richard Sanford, chatted with guests as they enjoyed the post-walk reception. Often referred to as the “Godfather of Santa Barbara Pinot Noir” for being the first to plant Pinot Noir grapes in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971, Richard is responsible for developing some of the region’s most revered Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards, including Alma Rosa’s El Jabali estate vineyard, originally planted in 1983.

The reception included complimentary snacks from Peace of Mind sponsors, including lightly caffeinated energy squares from Quantum Squares and pastries and fruit from Coastal Community Builders, a local home builder from Pismo Beach.

Alma Rosa’s owners Bob and Barb Zorich launched Peace of Mind in 2020 to support community services for mental health and research. In addition to the annual event, Bob currently serves as Chairman of the Hope and Healing Center & Institute in Houston and supports the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation in New York City. Of the $177,896, raised, $70,000 were matching funds contributed by the Zorichs. The first annual event in 2020, which was done virtually, raised $144,000.

“We are overwhelmed by the community’s support for our second annual fundraiser,” says Bob Zorich. “Since last year’s event was virtual, we were so happy to have participants come to the estate to walk through the vineyards in person while supporting these two organizations. The funds raised from the event will make a significant difference in the fight against anxiety and depression in our local community and beyond,” he adds.

About One Mind

One Mind was founded 26 years ago and to date has raised almost $500 million in direct and leveraged funding towards their vision of healthy brains for all. One Mind’s mission is to speed up discoveries in brain health through large-scale, open-science research. They bring together the best minds in neuroscience around a collective goal to more effectively diagnose, prevent and treat brain disease and injury. Guided by an expert Scientific Advisory Board, One Mind supports researchers who are willing to share their data, stay focused on the needs of patients, and place clinical tools and improved therapies before academic achievement and journal publishing recognition.

About Mental Wellness Center

Since 1947, Mental Wellness Center has been building hope for individuals and families, providing support in recovery and raising awareness of mental health within the Santa Barbara community. This important organization provides mental health education to local students, a residential services program which safely provides a home to more than 100 community members across seven residential sites, and serves individuals and families impacted by mental illness through support groups, employment services, and social connection programs like the Fellowship Club, an on-site social day club and safe space with resources for those living with mental health struggles.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery is dedicated to making Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines that express the terroir of its unique appellation, the Sta. Rita Hills. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes which funnel through the unique east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. Samra Morris is winemaker.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit www.almarosawinery.com.

