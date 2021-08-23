Public Safety Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Nabbing San Marcos High Motorcyclist Suspect Sped Through Campus During Lunch Break, Endangering Students

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the motorcyclist who drove onto the San Marcos High School campus last Thursday, narrowly weaving through crowds of students on their lunch break.

About eight minutes after students were let out of their classes for lunch, the mysterious motorcyclist — wearing a gray “Mammoth California” hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black Vans “Old Skool” shoes, and a dark-colored motocross-style helmet with goggles obscuring his face — drove a blue-and-white 2019 Yamaha YZ250F through the campus, even riding down the stairs in front of the school’s main office.

Courtesy of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The rider was “recorded on security footage and by staff who quickly photographed the incident on their cell phones,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

The number “54” could be seen on the dirtbike’s rear fenders and on its motocross-racing-style number plate. The numbers, which normally differentiate between riders in motocross racing, suggest the motorcycle may have been used in racing.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the identity of the motorcyclist to contact the San Marcos High School Resource Deputy Sean Hampton at (805) 681-4100, anonymously through the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (805) 681-4171, or online at sbsheriff.org.

