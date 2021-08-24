Announcement Isla Vista Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Isla Vista Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (IVRPD) is excited to announce the kick-off of a summer Saturday outdoor concert series beginning Saturday, August 28th through Saturday, September 25th at the newly rehabilitated Anisq’Oyo’ Park outdoor amphitheater located in downtown Isla Vista. Showcasing different musical genres and local bands each week, the concert series is free and open to all members of the public of all ages.

“This is exactly the kind of event that will benefit the community of Isla Vista,” said Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann. “Isla Vistans crave safe spaces and creative programming so I hope that community members can safely gather and enjoy live music in a beautiful outdoor setting. I especially look forward to the EDM series.”

“Over the years, live music has played such a large role in shaping Isla Vista into the vibrant artistic community it is today,” said Kimberly Kiefer, IVRPD General Manager. “We are thrilled to be able to continue that tradition by providing a unique opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent.”

Each concert is from 3-7pm. Most sets will run for 45 minutes each.

Involvement

IVRPD is collaborating with Lucidity Festival, LLC (Lucidity), a collectively owned organization and production company dedicated to creating transformational experiences for individuals and communities.

“It’s an honor to be able to support our community in the objective of producing safe, fun, and fulfilling local events,” said Jonah Haas, Lucidity’s Marketing Director and Co-Founder. “We’ve been holding this intention for years, and so we’re tremendously grateful that IVRPD reached out and invited our collaboration on this concert series. It feels like this might just be the beginning of a bright new chapter of building community in Isla Vista.”

IVRPD would also like to thank KCSB, Pop Pay, and Snag for their marketing support, as well as Jensen Audio Visual.

Details

Date August 28th: Alt & Indie Rock September 11th: Punk & Rock September 18th: Alternative September 25th: EDM Lineup Fin’s Mellow Company, Extremophiles, The Framers, Art Official Exporter, Loc Dawgs, Lizard’s Mouth, Still Joy Nick Vaughan, Happy Medium, Pretty Cheeky Wookpack DJ Collective

Event entry will be limited to 950 Embarcadero Del Mar across from Keg N Bottle. Guests are welcome to bring outside food and beverage, however, no glass containers. Alcohol is not permitted. IVRPD is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and the new Delta variant. IVRPD will continue to provide updates as applicable to ensure this event remains safe for all and is held in accordance with local health guidelines. Please refer to the FAQ page on www.ivparks.org for additional safety and event information.

Add to Favorites