Music Wryn Is Making ‘Shapes’ With an Indiegogo Campaign Lompoc Indie Musician Wryn Preps for Debut

Wryn is the professional name of Emily Wryn, a talented young nonbinary songwriter who grew up in Santa Barbara. For years, they have been bubbling up to the surface of the music world via such prestigious outlets as KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic and NPR’s All Songs Considered. Their music explores some of the same territory as such recent underground sensations as Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief) and Phil Elverum (The Microphones). Introspective, acoustic guitar driven, and lyrically sincere yet sophisticated, Wryn’s songs tackle complex thoughts and feelings. The result is compelling and absorbing music that invites multiple listens.

Wryn is currently prepping their studio recording debut at Grey Bear Erickson’s in Santa Ynez with Bella Blasko (The National, Taylor Swift) producing. Fans of breakthrough debuts can get in on the projected album, titled Shapes, by contributing to their Indiegogo campaign.

Find them across the web here, and learn more about Shapes below.

Add to Favorites