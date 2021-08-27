News Rep. Carbajal Speaks Out Against Thursday’s Attack on Kabul Airport Congressmember Condemns Attack on Airport and Expresses Sorrow for Loss of 13 American Service Members

Congressmember Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara made a statement Thursday regarding the devastating terror attack outside the Kabul airport that day, which has killed more than 160 people, including 13 American service members.

“I fully condemn the outrageous attack outside the Kabul airport this morning,” Carbajal said. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of the service members who were killed in the heinous attack and I join the American people in mourning this tragic loss of life.”

The attack happened near the main entrance of the Kabul airport, and was reportedly claimed to be a suicide bombing by the group ISIS-K. ISIS-K is an ISIS affiliate that operates out of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Carbajal also held a moment of silence for those killed in the attack at the Vote No on the Recall rally in Santa Barbara’s Bohnett Park on Friday.

“As I have stated before, I believe the decision to end our longest war and withdraw our troops from Afghanistan was the right one,” Carbajal said. “I remain committed to supporting the mission at hand, which is to evacuate the American citizens and Afghan allies in the safest way possible while minimizing risk to service members and civilians.”

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites