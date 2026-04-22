Renovation of Fairview Gardens Historic Farmhouse Receives Approval

The City of Goleta’s Historic Preservation Commission unanimously voted toward the proposed rehabilitation of the Fairview Gardens historic farmhouse, a part of Fairview Gardens’ new revitalization project.

The first public hearing, held on April 20, was limited to the alterations for the existing farmhouse. Brian Hiefield, a senior planner for the city, noted that the Historic Preservation Commission focus was on the historic farmhouse and that the proposals were within the guidelines for historic structures.

Tim Hazeltine, a historical consultant for Fairview Gardens, went over the history of the farmhouse and why the project meets design standards adopted by the city, including the renovation of items that are not original to the structure: the revamp of the porch and replacement of a window on the first floor. Hazeltine stated that the house was probably built around the 1870s, but he wasn’t completely sure due to a lack of photographs.

The surrounding neighborhood is composed of tracts of single-family houses built between 1963 and the 1980s, as well as the district office of the Goleta Unified School District, the Goleta Valley Library, and a church.

Neighbors voiced concerns during the public testimony about the farmhouse becoming a commercial café instead of maintaining its original historic function of a home, as well as additions such as awnings hiding the historical features. The Historic Preservation chair, Heather McDaniel, said again that the commission could only address the alterations to the farmhouse but not the new uses proposed. The commissioners stated the awnings were not an issue as they are retractable.

The project has applied for a conditional use permit to formalize operations on the property, such as staff housing, public events, and a flexible use café to support these renovations. The California Environmental Quality Act issues will be addressed in a future hearing.

The project next goes to the city Design Review Board on June 9, which will include design-related aspects of the project. The Planning Commission review is scheduled for July 13, to look over all aspects of the project, including CEQA analysis, Goleta policies and regulations. Planning items such as parking, traffic, and noise will be addressed by the Planning Commission during the review.