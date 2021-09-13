Announcement UC Santa Barbara Move-In Operations

With the fall quarter nearing its start date, student move-in activities at UC Santa Barbara will impact traffic and parking on and around campus beginning Wednesday, September 15, and continuing through Sunday, September 19.

Due to the high volume of vehicles bringing students to campus, traffic will be noticeably high throughout these dates. As in years past, several parking lots will be closed and reserved in order to ensure safe and efficient move-in activities. One lane of westbound El Colegio Road will be shut down to allow for curbside loading at Santa Catalina.

All arriving students will be tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, before being allowed to move into University housing. To further protect the health and safety of staff, students and their families, all students and those accompanying them during move-in must wear masks at all times.

When

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Where

UC Santa Barbara main campus and residential facilities along El Colegio Road

What

• East campus Lots 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9 will be closed. Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Lots 1 and 3 and Structure 10.

• Lot 23, near The Club and Guest House, will also be closed.

• Parking Structure 22 will be heavily impacted due to COVID-19 testing for incoming students taking place at the Loma Pelona Center.

• Lot 65 (Sierra Madre), Lot 58 and Lot 59 (Santa Catalina) will be closed.

• A majority of parking Lot 30 will be restricted all day Friday, Sept.17, in preparation for a UCSB men’s soccer game that evening.

• Parking Lots 16/18 (University Plaza) and Lots 30/38 (athletic fields) also will be impacted by long-term parking for families participating in the move-in activities.

To accommodate the high volume of vehicles moving into Santa Catalina, one lane of westbound El Colegio Road will be shut down to allow for curbside loading. This closure has been approved by Santa Barbara County and will be staffed by professional traffic control contractors. Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Unrelated travel to and through campus should be avoided during this time, if possible.

