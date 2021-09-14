Announcement Election Day in California, Polls Now Open

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today, Californians will head to the polls to vote in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. Polls are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. “Voters who still have their vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at any polling location, vote center, or ballot drop box,” said Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Ph.D. “If you’re voting in person, you have a right to cast your ballot as long as you are in line by 8:00 pm. Californians can find all the resources they need to vote at vote.ca.gov.” Same Day Voter RegistrationThere is an opportunity for California citizens who missed the voter registration deadline — Same Day Voter Registration is available at every county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Voters will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and then be provided a ballot. Their ballots will be counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process. Californians who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.Voter Bill of Rights﻿“In California, we have a Voter Bill of Rights, to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot easily, confidentially, and free from intimidation. The California Voter Bill of Rights is printed in the Voter Information Guide, which was sent to every voting household in the state, and will also be posted in every polling place and vote center on Election Day. The Voter Bill of Rights is also available online in ten languages: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-bill-rights/.” The California Voter Bill of Rights is available online in 10 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese. To download the California Voter Bill of Rights visit: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-bill-rights/

Voter Hotline“The Secretary of State’s office also operates a toll-free voter hotline. Voters can call to ask election-related questions, to file complaints, or to confidentially report potential election fraud or voter intimidation,” Weber said. Voter Hotlines:

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) – English

(800) 232-VOTA (8682) – español / Spanish

(800) 339-2857 – 中文 / Chinese

(888) 345-2692 – हिन्दी / Hindi

(800) 339-2865 – 日本語 / Japanese

(888) 345-4917 – ខ្មែរ / Khmer

(866) 575-1558 – 한국어 / Korean

(800) 339-2957 – Tagalog

(855) 345-3933 – ภาษาไทย / Thai

(800) 339-8163 – Việt ngữ / Vietnamese

(800) 833-8683 – TTY/TDD

