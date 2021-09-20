Announcement Annual Treasure Sale Supports The Grace Fisher Foundation

On Saturday, October 9, dozens of tables in the parking lot at Garden and Anapamu will overflow with donations of thrift items for First United Methodist Church’s annual Treasure Sale. Clothing, books, art and decorative objects, textiles, small appliances, garden and other household items await regulars and newcomers to the annual event. Sale hours are 8:00am – 1:00pm. For more information, 805-963-3579, office@fumcsb.org, www.fumcsb.org, or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FirstUMCSantaBarbara

All proceeds of this year’s sale benefit the Grace Fisher Foundation for the Arts, “Bringing the Arts to Kids of All Abilities”. Founder and Creative Director, Grace Fisher has devoted her exceptional arts and music abilities to bringing outlets of creative expression to children in our community, and beyond. Building upon what she has experienced following contracting acute flaccid myelitis, a spinal cord disease with no known cause, Grace has modeled resilience and joy for countless others. “The Foundation connects children living with disabilities to music, art, dance, and other forms of artistic space for community inclusion, education, creation, and self-discovery.” For more information about the Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.gracefisherfoundation.org

