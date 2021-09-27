Real Estate Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Launches IMPACT Council

Even before the pandemic struck, the executive team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was concerned that many potential buyers believed they could never achieve the American dream of homeownership. As a result, company Chairperson Mary Lee Blaylock and President Martha Mosier decided to address the issue and formulate a plan.

An internal group of managers and agents, with firsthand knowledge of the obstacles faced by people who have been systemically and economically marginalized when it comes to buying a home, was appointed. Together, they launched the IMPACT Council, which stands for Inclusive Mindset Promoting Action to Change Things. The Council is committed to creating an inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment for agents, staff, and the communities they serve.

“The IMPACT Council embraces the principles that we all have a right to belong, together we are better, and we encourage celebration of our beautiful and unique differences,” Martha said. “Through community outreach, the Council will educate agents on how to share homeownership information with potential clients who might not be aware of the financial programs and assistance available to them. We’re excited to put this effort into play, and excited for the deserving people who will benefit from it.”

The Council’s founding members were selected based on their personal achievements of working toward diversity and inclusion within their communities. They are Chris Fryson, Vice President, Human Resources; Nicholas Cacarnakis, manager of the Beverly Hills office; and Donna Belisle-Strecker, an agent in the Beverly Hills office. The members meet regularly to craft programs and guidance to educate the company’s 3,000 sales associates throughout Southern California.

“The Council’s mission and mindset fosters diversity, inclusion, promotes equality, and creates opportunities through our daily business practices, to assist all of our communities,” Donna said. “It feels good to work for a company that acknowledges there is still work to be done. We’re also working on an initiative to provide first-time home buyers with down payment and financial aid assistance information, so everyone in all our communities can enjoy the opportunity of homeownership.”

Chris said he appreciates that the company is focused on establishing a culture that embraces differences; and the Council gives him and everyone the opportunity to know their thoughts and ideas matter, because they are all taken in and considered by the company. He looks forward to a future where everyone – regardless of their race, sex, gender, social economic background, preferences, and thoughts – is embraced and enjoys a fair and equal playing field.

All Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties affiliates subscribe to the IMPACT Council’s principles so that clients receive the same level of compassionate service. The affiliates include Prosperity Mortgage, LLC, California Title Company, Pickford Escrow Company, and The Escrow Firm.

Agents and staff are steadfast in their commitment to providing the highest level of professional service to clients from all walks of life, Martha noted. This commitment is upheld by all agents, managers, and staff. In addition, the IMPACT Council adheres to the National Association of REALTORS®’ Code of Ethics and all fair-housing laws.

