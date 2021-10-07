About Us Know Your Santa Barbara City Council Candidates Tune Into the Independent’s Online Debates This Week

The only election game in town this season is the fight for the dais at Santa Barbara City Council, and one of the best ways to learn which candidate deserves your vote — aside from our reporting, which includes Nick Welsh’s cover story on the mayor’s race this week — is to see and hear these aspiring politicians for yourself.

The Santa Barbara Independent is hosting a series of debates about the races, which actually started with the mayor’s race last night, October 6. But the debates continue on October 7, when our senior editor Tyler Hayden moderates a conversation between District 6 candidates Meagan Harmon, Nina Johnson, and Jason Carlton. More online fun follows on Monday, October 11, when news reporter Jun Starkey speaks to District 4 candidates Kristen Sneddon and Barrett Reed. Register to watch these Zoom-hosted discussions by visiting independent.com/discussions.

