Amtrak Announces Updates to Pacific Surfliner Schedule
More Frequent, Regular Train Service North and South of Santa Barbara Effective October 25
Effective October 25, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner will add more frequent and more regular train service north and south of Santa Barbara. One additional roundtrip between San Diego and San Luis Obispo will be added, enabling the Rail Corridor Agency to retime more evenly all departure and arrival times throughout the day. The schedule will be the same on both weekdays and weekends, and for regular travelers, they’ll note the train numbers will change. Full information is at pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.
