Transportation

Amtrak Announces Updates to Pacific Surfliner Schedule

More Frequent, Regular Train Service North and South of Santa Barbara Effective October 25

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner | Credit: Courtesy LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency
By
Fri Oct 22, 2021 | 10:13am

Effective October 25, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner will add more frequent and more regular train service north and south of Santa Barbara. One additional roundtrip between San Diego and San Luis Obispo will be added, enabling the Rail Corridor Agency to retime more evenly all departure and arrival times throughout the day. The schedule will be the same on both weekdays and weekends, and for regular travelers, they’ll note the train numbers will change. Full information is at pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Fri Oct 22, 2021 | 18:34pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/10/22/amtrak-announces-updates-to-pacific-surfliner-schedule/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.