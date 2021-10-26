Announcement Red Cross Response to Alisal Fire Rain Event

In partnership with Santa Barbara County, the American Red Cross shelter located at Santa Barbara Community College transitioned to a standby status as mandatory evacuation orders and shelter in place orders were lifted yesterday afternoon.

For anyone still in need of Red Cross assistance, please call us at 1-877-287-3327 (1-800-RED-CROSS).

For the latest, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

How You Can Help

Donate financially – Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Visit redcross.org/donate or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Sign up to volunteer – Put on a red vest and join us. Red Cross is currently recruiting additional shelter workers and disaster health services team members at redcross.org/volunteertoday

Returning Home After a Disaster

After a disaster, don’t return home until officials say it is safe to do so.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

• If you have children, leave them with a relative or friend when you first inspect your home after a disaster.

Credit: Courtesy

Check the outside of your home before you enter. Look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams and other damage. Ask a building inspector or contractor to check the structure before you enter.

• If power lines are down outside your home, don’t step in puddles or standing water.

Report them immediately to the power company.

• Don’t cut or walk past colored tape that was placed over doors or windows to mark damaged areas, unless you’ve been told that it is safe to do so. If a building inspector has placed a color-coded sign on the home, don’t enter until you get more information, advice and instructions from your local authorities.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Don’t use candles or open flames for lighting.

• If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave the property immediately and get far away. Call the fire department after you reach safety.

• If any gas or electrical appliances were flooded, don’t use them until they have been

professionally checked.

Be cautious when cleaning up, and wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and boots.

• Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and toys.

• Discard all food, beverages and medicine exposed to floodwaters and mud. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottles and sealed containers with food or liquid. When in doubt, throw it out!

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.For more information, please visit redcross.org/centralcalifornia or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossCCR.

Add to Favorites