Announcement Temporary Weekend Road Closure on Carrillo Street 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, October 30, 2021 – November 14, 2021

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 29, 2021

Beginning on Saturday, October 30, Lash Construction is scheduled to begin the road resurfacing work along Carrillo Street from Chapala Street to US-101 as part of the Safety Improvements Project on West Carrillo Street. In order to minimize traffic impact, this paving work will be performed only on the weekends, in the following phases:

· Phase 1 – Carrillo Street from Chapala Street to De La Vina Street (October 30 & 31)

· Phase 2 – Carrillo Street from De La Vina Street to Bath Street (November 6 & 7)

· Phase 3 – Carrillo Street from Bath Street to US-101 (November 13 & 14)

Each phase is scheduled to begin on Saturday and finish on Sunday, with work hours between 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be temporary road closures in the traffic direction where work is being done within each phase. Closures will occur during work hours only. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along this downtown corridor including intersections of Carrillo and associated cross-streets. Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays and detours. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained to the extent possible during construction hours, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving is taking place.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience. The project is primarily funded by a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant and supplemented with local Measure C funds. For more information on the Project, please click HSIP West Carrillo Project.

