News Eight Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Jail Latest Outbreak Started with Two Inmates Testing Positive on October 31

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 being closely monitored by staff at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, and an investigation is underway after two inmates originally tested positive on October 31, according to a statement from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

One of the active cases involves an inmate who tested positive for COVID during the intake screening process and has been housed separately and is not associated with the outbreak.

As of today, there have been seven other inmates who have tested positive since October 31. The first two individuals who tested positive were housed in the jail’s West Module, and on November 2 all inmates in that module were given antigen tests as part of a screening to make sure all positive cases are identified. Testing will continue three, five, seven, and 10 days after the initial exposure.

All individuals who have tested positive are isolated at least 14 days and monitored by medical staff, Zick said, and all exposed inmates are under quarantine.

“The Sheriff’s Office has worked on a continual basis with our Wellpath and Public Health partners to address this outbreak as well as to establish and constantly re-evaluate plans for health safety within the Main Jail,” Zick said.

The last reported COVID outbreak at the jail, which began in mid-August and was not declared over until mid-October, saw a total of 90 inmates and five staff members test positive.

