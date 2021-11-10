Extra! Holiday Cocktail Class

The Good Lion and the Santa Barbara Independent are spreading some holiday cheer this season with a virtual holiday cocktail class. Get into the holiday spirit by crafting your very own coconut nog from the comfort of your own home, then cheers and enjoy your cocktail while senior editor Matt Kettmann hosts a fireside chat with The Good Lion’s Brandon Ristaino. This virtual cocktail class will be held on Thursday, December 9 at 6pm.

Tickets include:

– Cocktail Kit (enough ingredients for 2 cocktails)

– Coconut Nog Recipe

– Virtual Live Zoom Class with The Good Lion and the Santa Barbara Independent

Details on picking up the cocktail kit, recipe download, and zoom info will be emailed directly to ticket holders. Ugly sweaters and other cheery holiday attire is encouraged!

Get Your Tickets By Monday, December 6 @5pm.

Add to Favorites