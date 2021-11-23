Giving Tuesday 2021: Give the Gift of Giving

Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats)

The mission of the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) is to save the lives of cats in Santa Barbara County by providing shelter, veterinary care, behavioral support, adoption and foster services, education and community outreach.

In support of the primary goals stated above, ASAP also seeks to:

• Maximize community involvement through volunteerism and outreach.

• Reduce the population of stray, homeless, and feral cats through adoption, spay/neuter and Trap-Neuter-Return programs, redemption, foster care, and educational programs.

• Form strong partnerships with Santa Barbara County Animal Services and other animal welfare groups to promote animal welfare and related causes.

asapcats.org