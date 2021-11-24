Courts & Crime Goleta Man Arrested for Molesting a Child Sheriff's Office Believes Other Victims Exist

Credit: Courtesy

Following the arrest of Gaspar Ovalle on November 18 for molesting a child, investigators believe other children may have been similarly assaulted or intimidated and released a request to survivors on Tuesday to come forward.

Ovalle, whose full name is Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle, was arrested at his place of work in Goleta by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives. The Goleta resident is being held without bail in jail on felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual molestation of an individual younger than age 14, and intimidation of a victim or witness.

Several victim and witness programs help keep the needs of survivors in mind during prosecutions. One is the District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Program, where victim advocates are available at (805) 568-2400 and (855) 840-3232. Another is support services through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) at the nonprofit’s 24-hour hotline (805) 564-3696, such as legal and medical advocacy, and counseling.

To report sexual assault information to the Sheriff’s Office, contact Detective Adomaitis at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous reports can be made online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip and by calling the tip line: (805) 681-4171.

