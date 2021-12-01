Announcement BarM Prescribed Burn to Occur Thursday

WHAT: State-approved Vegetation Management Program burn of approximately 200 acres of sage scrub

and Oak Woodland with grass understory.

WHEN: December 2, depending on conditions. Burning operations may occur on additional days if

needed and as conditions allow. Another day-before media advisory will be issued if another day of

burning occurs.

WHERE: BarM Ranch (also known as Barham Ranch), 4 miles southeast of Los Alamos.

WHY: This burn will reduce old growth fuel loads, with a range improvement component. Prescribed, or

planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread

of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The

burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away

from population centers.

WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura

County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on

surrounding communities.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any

harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in

your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions

are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are

sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the

burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when

driving near prescribed burns.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the

conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information

Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php

