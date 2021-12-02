Announcement Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Graduates in the Sheriff’s Treatment Program

Santa Barbara, Calif. – On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Sheriff’s staff members celebrated graduates in the Sheriff’s Treatment Program and congratulated them on their accomplishments. The Sheriff’s Treatment Program (STP) is part of the Sheriff’s Programs Unit that provides programs for inmates at the Southern Branch Jail that have been designed not only to enhance the safety and order of the jail, but to also improve long-term public safety by preparing inmates for success upon release. STP courses teach effective, evidence-based interpersonal skills that guide the development of a pro-social lifestyle and change the behaviors that lead to criminality and other risky choices.

STP is separate from the academic educational and vocational opportunities available at the jail. As a stand-alone program, STP offers classes and services that meet the unique needs of those inmates most likely to return to custody due to extensive criminality, anti-social lifestyle choices, and limited pro-social opportunities and experiences. Inmates who are at high risk of reoffending are identified for this intensive in-custody program.

During yesterday’s graduation ceremony, the following accomplishments were celebrated:

Twenty-two students completed the 12-week Cognitive Behavioral STP Program

Fourteen students completed the 6-week Getting Started and 6-week Self-Control Journals

Eleven students completed the 6-week Substance Use and 6-week Responsible Thinking Journals

Eight students completed the 6-week Self-Control and 6-week Family Ties Journals

Twelve students completed the 6-week Peer Relationships and 6-week Social Values Journals

You can learn more about STP and the Sheriff’s Programs Unit on our website – SBSheriff.org.

Add to Favorites