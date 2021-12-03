Announcement Countdown is Here: Just Five Weeks Left to Help #DrawGoleta! Submit Your Maps for Goleta’s Election Boundaries by January 6, 2022

GOLETA, CA, December 3, 2021 – We are nearing the finish line for Goleta’s historic district mapping process! Beginning in November 2022, the City will be divided into four districts, and voters in each district will elect a City Councilmember who lives in their own district. The Mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta. Public participation is the most important part of this process, and you are encouraged to draw and submit a map showing what you think the boundaries should be by the January 6, 2022, deadline.

Get started by watching our “How to Draw a Map” video tutorial. If you prefer to submit your ideas using a paper map, you can pick one up from Goleta City Hall or the Goleta Valley Library during hours of operation.

Thanks to Goleta resident Bill Woodbridge who was the first person to turn in his map. He is encouraging others to do the same. He said, “We are lucky to live in a city where they ask you for input, and if they ask you, why wouldn’t you do it? It took me less than 45 minutes to do the map. It was a fun and challenging experience.”

Please note, if you submitted a map before the mapping tools were updated with the official Census 2020 population data on October 19, 2021, your map needs to be resubmitted. Click here for tips on how to re-draw your map. The tips are also useful for anyone creating a map online.

The Public Engagement Commission (PEC) will review the submitted maps at its January 26, 2022, meeting and make recommendations to the City Council. Hear directly from the PEC on the significance of district elections by watching this video.

For more information go to www.DrawGoleta.org. For additional questions or assistance, please contact cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505. Thank you for your interest and participation in shaping the future of Goleta.

Add to Favorites